5-Star Easton Royal Calms Nerves Of Texas Longhorns Fans Amid LSU Noise

The Texas Longhorns have been desperately trying to fend off the advances of multiple SEC rivals aimed at 5-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal over the last few weeks and months.

In fact, since his commitment in November of 2025, there has been a full-on blitz by a handful of programs, trying to lure the Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA) star away from Austin.

The chief threat in that push has been Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, who have not only been relentlessly pursuing and pushing for Royal since Kiffin's arrival, but also hold the home-state edge over the Longhorns.

In fact, the race had gotten so intense, that many were projecting that a flip from Texas to LSU for Royal was a matter of when, and not if, at this point.

However, on Sunday, it appears that Royal dispelled any sort of concerns for Longhorns fans and coaches alike, reaffirming his commitment to the program via X.

The Race For Easton Royal Still Isn't Over

Texas Longhorns commit, and 5-star receiver Easton Royal posing with Texas Longhorns gloves | Easton Royal (@easton_3k) on X

The news comes on the heels of this past weekend, when Royal was in Baton Rouge competing in the LHSAA State Track Meet, where he set a Louisiana state record, running a 10.17-second 100-meter dash on Saturday.

While there, Royal was seen donning an LSU pullover and made comments insinuating that he could be making another commitment sometime soon.

“I’m going through my OVs, getting all the information,” Royal told Louisiana vs. All Y'all after the meet. “And depending on how I’m feeling, I wouldn’t put it past me, but there may be another commitment date coming soon. I’m gonna have a final decision date, most likely where I stick with Texas or I flip somewhere else. So have your notifications on.”

Less than 24 hours later, Royal made the post on X that we was committed to Texas.

This, of course, begs the question: was this the post that fans needed 'have your notifications on' for?

Texas Longhorns is working to gain a firm answer to that question as we write this.

However, regardless of the situation, one thing is clear - Texas simply must do everything it can to hold on to Royal.

Texas Needs to hold on to Royal

As it stands right now, Royal is far and away the crowned jewel of the 2027 Texas class, sitting as their lone 5-star recruit, and coming in as the class's No. 1 wide receiver, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana, and the No. 4 overall player in the nation, per the Rivals.com rankings.

His talent is electrifying, and his ability to be a game-breaking difference maker on offense is unparalleled in the 2027 class. All of that is well documented and established.

More than that, however, the Longhorns also need to hold on to Royal as an indicator to other players that this cycle is going to be a special one for Sark and company. If a recruit with the status and gravitas of Royal is lost to an SEC rival, it would be difficult for the Horns to recover.

But if they manage to hold on to him, he can help draw other elite talents to Austin, as he already seems to be attempting with fellow five-star receiver Monshun Sales and others.

Either way, holding onto him is beyond critical, and Texas is clearly doing everything they an to stay on top of it.

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