Texas Longhorns Fifth-Year Walk Awarded With Full Scholarship
24 hours ago, Texas Longhorns linebacker Marshall Landwehr might not have been a player that everybody within Texas’ fanbase was familiar with.
The fifth-year walk-on from Dallas, Texas, has appeared in 15 games over four seasons, and his in-game experience has primarily come from special teams.
However, during a team meeting on Aug. 5, Landwehr became the Longhorns’ newest scholarship earner.
Glenn Powell announces Landwehr’s scholarship
Head coach Steve Sarkisian opened his team meeting by showing his players a video in which former Longhorn and actor Glen Powell shared a few words with the team.
Powell’s message at first appeared to be one for the team at large, but he proceeded to single Landwehr out specifically for his hard work and commitment to the team. What followed, as many now know, was Powell’s announcement that Landwehr is on scholarship.
Cheers erupted across the room, and the team came to their feet to celebrate their teammate’s accomplishment. Landwehr rose to his feet as well, preparing to make his way to the front of the room where Sarkisian waited for him.
First, he embraced safety Michael Taeffe in a hug. Taeffe started his own Longhorn journey as a walk-on, earning his scholarship back in December of 2022 and becoming Sarkisian’s first Texas walk-on to receive a scholarship. Both Taeffe and Landwehr arrived at Texas before the 2021 season, meaning that they started their upward climb with the program together.
Sarkisian on Landwehr
Sarkisian hugged Landwehr too and addressed his new achievement to the team.
“When we talk about everybody in this room has a role in this organization, this is the epitome of that, and I couldn’t be more fired up for you man,” he said.
Landwehr earning a scholarship ahead of his fifth season with the program might help show younger walk-ons that opportunities could exist for them. He didn’t appear in any games during his freshman or sophomore year, and after playing in just two games his junior year, he saw the field in 13 matchups his senior year.
His fifth year with the program and first year as a scholarship earner could result in a further upward trajectory for the linebacker, and fans can look for him in the No. 51 jersey this season.
The Texas Longhorns are set to make the trip to Columbus, Ohio, and start their season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at The Shoe.