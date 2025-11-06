Texas Longhorns Finalists for Former Texas A&M Commit
Even in a bye week, the Texas Longhorns will look to continue their winning streak. But this time they'll be looking on the recruiting trail for a talented recruit that recently decommitted from their biggest rival, the Texas A&M Aggies.
Jordan Carter, a four-star defensive edge defender, has released his new top four after decommitting from the Aggies this past Saturday. The Longhorns made the cut and are joined by the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Auburn Tigers.
The Longhorns currently hold the No. 7-ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, just behind the Aggies at No. 6, and garnering a commitment from Carter could be a double slap in the face if it pushes them in front of them in the rankings as well.
Dominant Edge Defender
Carter, a 6-3, 245-pound edge defender from Douglasville, Georgia, is ranked at the number 15 overall edge recruit in the 2026 class, and the number 120 player in the country overall. Quickly rising to one of the top edge players in the country, he opted to reopen his commitment and will now be looking for a new home where he can be developed into an NFL-caliber player.
“They [Longhorns] have one of the best defenses in the SEC and produce a lot of amazing EDGE guys who are now in the league," Carter told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "I’m looking for a school that will help me make it to the next level and develop me while I’m at college."
Carter quickly made a name for his self as a sophomore at Douglas County High School, shooting through recruiting boards after finishing with 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks, earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team honors. He nearly replicated his performance last season, finishing with 57 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks his junior season.
With visits already scheduled with Tennessee (Nov. 15), Georgia Tech (Nov. 22), and Auburn (Nov. 29), he has yet to schedule a visit this fall with the Longhorns. With signing day less than a month away, though, he is still working to schedule a visit to the Forty Acres before deciding his commitment.
The Georgia native would be a key defensive recruit pickup if the Longhorns can land him after they lost four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon this afternoon, who decommitted. The Longhorns will continue working on flips as National Signing Day for the 2026 recruiting class gets closer and closer.