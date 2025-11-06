Texas Longhorns Set Official Visit With LSU Tigers Commit
Hailing from Gonzales, Louisiana, four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez pledged his verbal commitment to the LSU Tigers back in February.
While his home state program likely appeared enticing for a variety of reasons earlier in his recruitment process, a lot has happened between now and Martinez’ decision to pursue a collegiate career with the Tigers.
The Texas Longhorns have capitalized upon the drama currently associated with LSU’s program by locking down an official visit with Martinez for when Texas hosts Arkansas later this season, per reports from On3.
Martinez's Potential Impact
Given how much potential Martinez seems to have, LSU likely hopes to cling to his commitment with as much strength as possible.
The 6-foot-5.5, 300 pound prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana.
Martinez visited the Forty Acres last weekend on a last-minute trip, but Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett has reported that he will come back for an official trip for the weekend of Nov. 22, when the Longhorns take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at home.
What the future will look like for LSU remains unknown, making this a critical time for the Longhorns to step in.
Martinez Has Yet to Shut Recruitment Down
LSU has been a hot topic of conversation within the world of college football recently, and not for the right reasons.
They came in at No. 9 on the AP Preseason Poll, but after losing three conference games already this season, they have dropped to an unranked status.
In an attempt to switch things up in Baton Rouge, the Tigers made a bold midseason decision in firing head coach Brian Kelly in the fourth season of his 10-year, $100 million deal with the program.
Four days later, LSU terminated athletic director Scott Woodward too.
While these choices could prove smart at some point in the future, it’s possible that the uncertainty that currently exists within the Tigers’ athletic department might deter recruits like Martinez.
None of their recruits have officially decommitted yet, but top programs likely look to stay involved with several members of LSU’s 2026 recruiting class.
Martinez’ visit to Austin will likely reveal more about where he stands when it comes to this process. The Longhorns will look to capture a decisive victory against the Razorbacks at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and having important recruits in the stadium only increases the already high stakes of the matchup that could keep Texas in the College Football Playoff conversation.