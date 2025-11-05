Were the Texas Longhorns Snubbed in First College Football Playoff Rankings?
The first College Football Playoff rankings are officially here, and not without controversy. Whether it be who is in and who is not, seeding, or issues regarding the number of teams from any given conference, people were bound to be unhappy with the initial rankings.
The Texas Longhorns are currently in the No. 11 spot, and would be the first team out to miss the playoff, behind other teams that Texas could finish ahead of.
With four games left to go, Tuesday’s rankings do not matter too much in the grand scheme of things with plenty of change still likely. Still, were the Longhorns placed a spot too low?
Could the Texas Longhorns be Higher?
Earlier in the season, it seemed like the Longhorns would be a long shot to make the playoff. Texas took a hard fall from grace after dropping the first game of the season to the now-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and a road loss against the Florida Gators in Gainesville that saw a struggling offensive unit.
With both losses coming early in the season, the Longhorns have been playing with a newfound fire, knowing that the team’s next loss almost certainly spells doom for the season.
While most teams are sitting with either zero or one loss, there are not many two-loss teams projected to make the playoff.
The Notre Dame Debate
However, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the only two-loss team currently predicted to make the cut at No. 10. With games against a strong Navy team, a sneaky-good Pitt squad and a Syracuse team that is no stranger to upsets, Notre Dame could easily add a third loss to their record by the time the season ends, but the Fighting Irish still appear well on their way to 10-2.
Still, it begs the question about where Notre Dame and Texas are ranked as two-loss teams. Sure, the Longhorns have a worse loss with their defeat at Florida but also have a pair of wins against teams currently ranked in the CFP (No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 16 Vanderbilt). Notre Dame only has one (No. 19 USC).
As for the Irish, both of their two losses came in tight defeats to No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 18 Miami. Notre Dame simply doesn't have a bad loss on its resume, but the Fighting Irish also don't have as many quality wins as the Longhorns.
It's a tight debate, but there's an argument to be had about Texas being ranked at No. 10 and switching spots with Notre Dame when looking at quality wins.
That said, the biggest factor in Texas’ playoff fate is its own record. Over the next four weeks, the team has a bye, a game against No. 5 Georgia, a matchup against a hungry Arkansas team and close the season hosting No. 3 Texas A&M. Just one loss against either of those teams will likely end Texas’ season. Victories against all three would secure the Longhorns’s spot in the big dance and put them in a favorable position for a deep run.
"So, but I do think we're playing better football now than we have all year, and we need to continue to do that,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. ”There's a lot of football left to be played. I always laugh at these initial CFP rankings, and what does it really look like in the end, right?"
If the season ended today, the Longhorns would likely miss the cut nine times out of 10. Given their losses, it is hard to justify putting them in over teams with just one or no losses. If Texas keeps winning and some of the higher ranked teams start losing, then it is time to raise the question whether the Longhorns were snubbed or not.