Texas Longhorns Five-Star Commit Rewriting Texas High School Football Records
The Texas Longhorns won't have a game this week, getting to enjoy some rest with their bye week before heading straight into the heart of their conference schedule as they return to action with a trip to Gainesville against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.
While the Longhorns won't be seeing any long touchdown pass from Arch Manning to Ryan Wingo or a sack from Colin Simmons this week. One of their top commits, a part of the 2026 class, had a big day on Friday night and put his name into the high school football record books.
As on Friday night, Longhorns commit, five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. led the Willis Wildkats to a blowout 49-6 victory over Cleveland with five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Bishop's 68 receiving yards pushed the five-star into becoming the Houston area's all-time leader in career receiving yards with 3,601 yards in 41 games.
Bishop Close to Writing More History
The five-star's 3,601 yards now puts Bishop in front of some top names out of the Houston area who have been standouts in both college and have become first-round picks in the NFL. With Bishop in front of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who finished his high school career with 3,418 yards and now sits No. 3 all-time, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, who recorded 3,242 receiving yards and is now No. 7 all-time in receiving yards.
As Horns247 's Jordan Scruggs wrote that the two-way star is also closing in on further history in terms of receiving yards, now standing as 39th in Texas UIL history, and could move up further up the list, being 731 receiving yards away from becoming the state's 10th all-time leading receiver.
Also noted by Scruggs is Bishop closing in on records in both pass receptions and touchdowns. The Longhorns' commit is 59 receptions away from being No. 10 all-time in the state of Texas, and is fifteen touchdown receptions away from being No. 10 all-time
Bishop as a Prospect
Designated as an athlete for his ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback, Bishop is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country by 247Sports and the No. 3 player in the country. Bishop is also seen as one of the top prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
The Willis native committed to the Longhorns during the offseason back on May 14, with Texas beating out some other top programs in the country, with Bishop committing to the Burnt Orange over the Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans. 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks raved about Bishop in a scouting report noting his two-way ability with a compariosn to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
"One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons," Brooks wrote. "High school profile similar to players such as Kamari Lassiter, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, perhaps even Travis Hunter in recent years. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become an early-round draft candidate."