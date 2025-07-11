Texas Longhorns Five-Star Commit Working Out with Two NFL Players
The Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class got a huge boost after receiving a June commitment from five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley in June, who decommitted from the Oregon Ducks back in May.
Wesley furthered his pledge to the Longhorns by shutting down his recruitment, strengthening his verbal commitment with the Longhorns. Now, the five-star is getting some offseason work in with NFL players.
In a video from Gerry Hamilton of On Texas Football, Wesley can be seen working out with brothers Tuli and Marlon Tuipulotu at Mission Viejo. Both guys played college football with the USC Trojans. Tuli is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Marlon is a defensive tackle entering his fifth year in the NFL, re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wesley, a California native himself, is ranked as the No. 4 Edge in the 2026 class by On3's Industry Rankings and the No. 5 recruit from the state of California, as well as the No. 25 ranked player nationally.
How Richard Wesley Fits Into Texas' Future Plans
After committing and decommitting from Oregon all in the same month and then committing to the Longhorns a month later, Wesley reinforced his pledge to Texas in a conversation with Orangebloods' Jason Suchomel.
“My recruitment is 100 percent, 1,000 percent shot down,” Wesley said “I'm going here in January. It feels good. Feels good. It was kind of hard letting all the other coaches know that have recruited me. I had great bonds with them ... but in the end, I had to do what's best for me.”
If Wesley does commit to the Longhorns once early signing day rolls around in December, he will be joining a Texas edge-rushing room with high-end level talent and depth at the position as he arrives in Austin. The position would be led by star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who would be entering his junior year once Wesley arrives. After a freshman All-American campaign in 2024, the sky is the limit for the potential development of Simmons next season.
The Longhorns EDGE position doesn't just stop with Simmons as the Longhorns added two four-star prospects in their 2025 recruiting class in Lance Jackson, who was ranked as the No. 3 player at the position, and Smith Orogbo, who ranked as the No. 18 player at the position in the 2025 class. As the two freshmen acclimate themselves with the Longhorns throughout their freshman season, they will be experienced and ready to contribute in a big way once the 2026 season rolls around.
As for a highly-touted prospect like Wesley, he will undoubtedly get some opportunities to play right away in his freshman year adding to the already deep and talented pass rush group the Longhorns have.