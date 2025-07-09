Arch Manning Garnering Bets and Attention in 2025 Heisman Trophy Race
Even though the 2025-26 season will not begin until late August, the Texas Longhorns' new starting quarterback has already become the player to beat in the Heisman Trophy race, according to betting circles.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Arch Manning has been getting 20 percent of the handle (total money wagered) and 35 percent of the bets for the Heisman so far.
Manning is both the most heavily bet player and the betting frontrunner. His odds on DraftKings currently sit at +650.
Why Arch Manning?
The attention surrounding Manning's Heisman campaign does not come as a surprise.
A Manning has won the Heisman before -- Archie, not Peyton or Eli -- and there are expectations and favoritism that come with the talent and last name. The success of his family has put Arch in an exposed position since high school, during which he ended up being the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and chose Texas as his collegiate destination.
After sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons in Austin, the public seems to believe contending for the Heisman Trophy is the next step in Arch's story.
For any other quarterback who has only made two college starts, this likely would not be an expectation, even while playing for Texas. But for Manning, it is. His skillset and preparation are well known.
Who follows behind Manning in Heisman odds?
Trailing Manning in early Heisman odds are LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850), Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (+950) and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1100).
Last season, Nussmeier had the third-most completions and fifth-most yards in college football, setting him for another prolific season in which the Tigers could be set up for a College Football Playoff push. Klubnik, who had a 36:6 touchdown-interception ratio in 2024, led his Tigers to an ACC championship and is in a position to do so again in 2025.
Nussmeier and Klubnik are both high-rated NFL prospects. In recent years, winning the Heisman trophy has been a recipe to a quarterback going No. 1 overall.
Smith, who is anticipated to be the biggest non-QB challenger in the Heisman race, was a big part of the Buckeyes' championship run in his freshman year. Smith tallied 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, with similar or greater production in the cards in 2025.
Is Manning the realistic favorite?
The reasoning for Manning being the betting favorite has been shown through him being the most heavily bet player. With higher odds, sportsbooks would be in danger of an even more massive loss if he won due to his popularity amongst football watchers.
In reality, Manning might not actually be the frontrunner for the Heisman. That title may be split between Nussmeier and Klubnik, who already have starting seasons under their belts. But choosing who is the leader of the pack going into the season really won't matter once the season begins.
Manning will be in the spotlight on every snap and will be judged on every dropback. Whether he can deliver and live up to the expectations is up to him and the Texas Longhorns players and staff around him.
