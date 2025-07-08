Texas Longhorns Four-Star LB Target Sets Commitment Date
Many of the Texas Longhorns' targets for their 2026 recruiting class have been committing in the past few days, with the Longhorns having a varying level of success with some of the top prospects in the class. Another one of Texas' targets has now announced a commitment date.
As posted on X by Rivals, four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse has set a commitment date of July 8. The four-star prospect will be selecting between the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia product is one of the highly-touted linebackers in the 2026 class, ranked as the No. 7 player at his position per On3's Industry Rankings, as well as the No. 10 ranked player from the state of Georgia and the No. 100 ranked player in the entire class.
How Could Texas' Future Outlook at Linebacker Influence Brayden Rouse?
The Longhorns walk into the 2025 season having one of the best linebacker units in the country, with some touting the unit as the best, like Pro Football Focus. Texas' linebacker corps in 2025 will be led by many upperclassmen, including juniors Anthony Hill Jr., Liona Lefau, Arkansas transfer Brad Spence and senior Trey Moore.
The future of Texas' linebacker room could look a lot different with Moore playing out his final season of college eligibility, Hill Jr. being projected as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Lefau or Spence potentially facing a decision to turn pro depending on the way the 2025 season plays out.
Of the other players currently in the Longhorns linebacker unit, just two players are in their sophomore season or younger; sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith, who recorded just 16 tackles and one interception as a freshman, and freshman Elijah Barnes who joins the Longhorns after being a highly sought-after recruit in the 2025 class as the No. 3 linebacker in the class. The Longhorns will need to make several additions to the linebacker room going forward to keep their strength at the linebacker position.
That's where the Longhorns make their additions through the recruiting trail. Texas currently has just one linebacker committed to their 2026 recruiting class, in fellow four-star Kosi Okpala, who recently committed to the Longhorns on July 3. Pairing up Okpala and Rouse in the 2026 recruiting class could give the Longhorns their linebacker pairing of the future.
Texas will not have to wait long to find out Rouse's decision; the four-star's decision could set the foundation at the linebacker positions for the Longhorns down the road.