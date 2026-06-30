Texas Longhorns Freshman CB Lands New NIL Deal

The Texas Longhorns are once again facing insurmountable odds as they are set to begin fall camp for the 2026 college football season.

Just like last season, if the Longhorns don't make it to the mountaintop, many around the national media will claim it was a failed season. For head coach Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns, they understand the assignment coming into the new season. It's the same assignment every season for this program: win. Not that last year or any year under Sarkisian has been a failure, but many are ready for this team to hoist that national championship trophy.

To be the kings of college football, a team has to have talent. That won't be an issue for the Longhorns this season. Aside from players like quarterback Arch Manning and SEC sack leader Colin Simmons, the program has brought in more elite talent, such as their 2026 recruiting class.

One of the top names from the 2026 recruiting class is Samari "Smoke" Matthews. The four-star cornerback is looking to make a name for himself during his first season in Austin. Matthews is off to a great start in creating that legacy with his recent NIL deal.

All The Smoke

Matthews shared on his X account on Tuesday that he has inked an NIL deal with Stubb's Bar-B-Q. Could there be a more perfect union than some great barbecue and a cornerback that calls himself "Smoke"?

Plus, calling wide receivers barbecue chicken all season long will take on a whole new meaning for Matthews if he earns playing time as a true freshman. People are still debating if NIL has been the right move for college sports. A deal like the one Matthews made is the perfect reason for NIL in the college sports world. Longhorns fans will want all the smoke and sauce with this deal.

Closer Look At Smoke

Grabbing an NIL deal before you've even played a snap is the perfect scenario. But will Matthews find his way on the field this season? Fall camp could be the perfect place for the new barbecue expert to make a splash.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Matthews was the 20th-ranked cornerback in the 2026 class and the ninth-best prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Maybe fans shouldn't ask him what region has the best barbecue.

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