Texas Longhorns Freshman LB Shockingly Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

On Wednesday morning, news broke that freshman linebacker for the Texas Longhorns, Elijah "Bo" Barnes, is expected to enter the transfer portal, per Inside Texas. He is expected to become the second linebacker from the program to hit the portal along with Liona Lefau.

Barnes appeared in four games this season for the Longhorns totaling four tackles and one sack. After Lefau hit the transfer portal after the regular season's conclusion, the freshman was given ample playing time in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Against the Wolverines, Barnes totaled three tackles and one sack for eight yards.

The transfer portal entry from Barnes comes as a shock to many. After showing some promising speed and strength in Texas' bowl game, which included tallying his first-career sack, many imagine he would at least be a rotation piece within the Longhorns' linebacker core.

A High-Upside Portal Addition

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Barnes immediately becomes one of the more intriguing young linebackers in the transfer portal. At 6-foot-1 and 244 pounds, the Dallas, Texas native fits the blueprint for what coaches are looking for on defense.

Coming out of high school, Barnes was rated the No. 78 prospect and No. 3 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. The four-star prospect was also rated the No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas. To say he was an elite recruit for the Longhorns is an understatement.

What makes Barnes especially compelling in the portal is how his athletic profile has translated on the field. Outside of his natural speed and strength, the linebacker also plays with a level of discipline as a run defender, which he showed flashes of in the Citrus Bowl.

Major Questions at Linebacker?

Jan 14, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Will Muschamp at the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The short answer? Yes, there are definitely questions about what the linebacker room will look like when the 2026 season gets under way. But with newly-hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, Longhorn nation expected their to be roster turnover on the defensive side of the ball. While the volume of transfers has been noticeable, it's been expected to some degree.

What really sets Barnes' transfer portal entry apart from others is the fact that the Longhorns have yet to earn a commitment from any of the linebackers they've had visit The Forty Acres. While there's more than enough time left to land a standout linebacker, many of the top-25 rated linebackers in the transfer portal have already found their next home.

Even with star linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith returning for the 2026 season, some seem to fear that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff need to land another portal addition sooner rather than later.

Recommended Articles