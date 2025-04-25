Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Reacts to First Round of NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is building an NFL factory in Austin, evident by thre program boasting three first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Sarkisian, who is headed into his fifth season as head coach at Texas, shared his thoughts on each player after seeing the selections.
Here's what he had to say:
On Kelvin Banks Jr. to New Orleans Saints at No. 9:
“I think Kelvin’s your perfect Longhorn,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve said this all along, I would tell any player coming into our program, if you want to be great, be like Kelvin Banks. His demeanor, his work ethic, his drive, his attention to detail, his ability to remain consistent in his approach on and off the field, it all shows in his play."
"He’s a high-level player who obviously has all the measurables that the NFL is looking for in a great left tackle, and he started there for us from the day he arrived as a freshman. In just his second career start, he had to block (Alabama’s) Will Anderson and Dallas Turner as a true freshman and didn’t flinch. He had a great game, and that was just the beginning of a tremendous career here at Texas.”
On Jahdae Barron to Denver Broncos at No. 20:
“You see the Thorpe Award and all the honors and recognition that Jahdae earned, and it truly exemplifies sticking with the process, putting in the work and doing all the little things to make big things happen,” Sarkisian said. “When I think of the growth and development he made during his time with us, it’s been pretty amazing. ... So, you just think about the multitude of things that you have to be able to do to play nickel, safety, corner, dime linebacker, and that should tell you about his football IQ, his versatility, his preparation and study habits, his playmaking and instincts."
"Jahdae’s got a knack for the ball, he’s a very savvy football player, yet he has a very good skill set. He’s physical, he can blitz, he can tackle, he can cover, he’s a very good zone defender, he can identify route combinations, and he makes plays.”
On Matthew Golden to Green Bay Packers at No. 23:
“He showed everyone his speed and explosiveness at the combine, but what a great player Matthew Golden is,” Sarkisian said. “What I really loved about him was the way he worked, his commitment to his craft and how he got better as the year went on. He came to us from more of an air raid system at Houston, so the transition wasn’t as easy, but the end result was that he was our most productive and reliable receiver.”
“He’s a fantastic player. Matt showed everyone how fast he was with that 40 time, but his short area quickness, how he gets in and out of breaks makes him truly elite. ... All in all, I think this guy is getting all that he deserves, and Green Bay is going to love him.”