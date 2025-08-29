Texas Longhorns Fumbled Peyton Manning's Recruitment Under John Mackovic
Arch Manning found his way to the Texas Longhorns a few seasons ago and is now getting ready for his debut as the team's full-time starter this Saturday against Ohio State. While many Longhorn fans are grateful for the most recent Manning in the family's now three generations of quarterbacks, they may not know how extensive the family's history is with Texas.
In an article from ESPN, they detail how Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning had a connection to Texas, well before Arch wore burnt orange.
Peyton, Eli and Cooper's Connection to the Longhorns
Arch isn't the only Manning to have been offered a spot on the Longhorns roster. His dad, Cooper, once a talented wide receiver before health issues ended his football career, considered Texas, temporarily.
When David McWilliams was head coach of the Texas Longhorns, they extended Cooper an offer until McWilliams was fired in 1991. Taking over for McWilliams was John Mackovic, who rescinded the team's offer to Cooper, according to ESPN.
Later, future NFL great Peyton took some time to consider the Longhorns during his recruitment, traveling to Austin for an unofficial visit. Peyton, traveling with his father and former Saints quarterback, Archie, scheduled an unofficial visit with Mackovic, but was not greeted by the coach upon visiting. Instead, they met with the then-offensive coordinator of the Longhorns, Gene Dalqhuist.
"Peyton said, 'Coach, how do I stack up?'" Archie Manning said his son remarked to Dahlquist during a film session, according to ESPN. "He said, 'You're definitely in our top 12.'"
Peyton would eventually commit to Tennessee and finish second in Heisman voting in 1997. When it was time for Eli's recruitment, Mack Brown was the head coach of the Longhorns. Eli apparently seriously considered Texas before committing to Ole Miss.
Texas had a serious chance to land at least one Manning in a prior era. Still, consecutive visits that ended with poor memories for Peyton and Cooper, and a choice to attend his father's alma mater for Eli, ultimately led to the Longhorns missing out.
A few decades later, Texas finally has a Manning on the field, and has the potential to take this season's team on a national championship run. Arch will take the field this Saturday in a long-anticipated top-five matchup between the No. 1 Longhorns vs the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas will be traveling to Columbus for the first game of the season, and Manning will have to play Saturday's contest in one of college football's more hostile environments. The game is slated for 12 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.