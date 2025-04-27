Texas Longhorns CB Signs NFL Contract With Detroit Lions
After two seasons in Austin with the Texas Longhorns, defensive back Gavin Holmes is heading to the pros.
After originally going undrafted in the first seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, Holmes was picked up by the Detroit Lions on a three-year, $2.975 million UDFA deal.
Holmes had his best statistical year in 2022 at Wake Forest with 24 total tackles, and recorded an interception in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Holmes recorded five tackles in the Longhorns' College Football Playoff run, including three in their loss to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Holmes will be joining one of the best coaching staffs in the National Football League, led by Dan Campbell and coming fresh off the best record and No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, before being upset by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round.
Holmes will also be taking defensive reps alongside Pro Bowler Brian Branch and All-Pro Kerby Joseph, the latter of whom led the NFL in interceptions in 2024.
And when it comes to intersquad work, Holmes would be matched up against one of the NFL's best receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is fresh off back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections.
Holmes' speed will also be tested should he have to cover wideout Jameson Williams, who has not shied away from establishing himself as one of the fastest players in the NFL.
With Holmes' prowess in the secondary, Dan Campbell and the Lions will look to improve on what might have been their best season as a franchise ever and finally bring a Super Bowl trophy to the Motor City.