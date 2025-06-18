Texas Longhorns Get Massive C.J. Baxter Injury Update
Since Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter suffered a devastating knee injury last summer, fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to the field.
At long last, that wait is over.
According to Inside Texas, Baxter is now cleared to play football and has returned to the practice field. This is the junior's first time participating in drills since tearing his ACL and LCL in August, just weeks before the season began.
Baxter, a sophomore from Orlando, Fla., showed plenty of promise as a freshman in 2023. He started the first two games of the season, was briefly sidelined due to injury, then re-claimed the starting job after Jonathon Brooks unfortunately tore his ACL. In total, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
He sadly didn't get to build on that success in 2024, but the Longhorns' backfield remained in good hands. Quintrevion Wisner led the way, rushing for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Jaydon Blue also had a very strong season, rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry and was also a good receiving threat out of the backfield.
Blue may be off to the NFL, but with Baxter back in the fold, the Longhorns' backfield is one of the best in the country. Baxter and Wisner are the headliners, but there's also Jerrick Gibson, a top-10 recruit in the 2024 class, and Christian Clark, who is also returning from a season-long injury in 2024. The depth the Longhorns have at the position is simply incredible, and it should make Arch Manning's job easier as he eases into the starting role.
How Baxter performs in his return will be a storyline to watch, but the fact that he's back on the field is something to celebrate on its own.