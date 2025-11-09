Texas Longhorns Getting Involved With Dynamic 2026 4-Star Tennessee Commit
The Texas Longhorns got the chance to sit back and enjoy a week of rest over the weekend, with their second bye week of the season after their win over Vanderbilt a week ago. The Longhorns sat out on another crazy week of college football that, as always, features upsets and nail-biting games in the SEC.
With the week off, the Longhorns will be well-rested for the final three-game stretch of the season, which begins with a difficult challenge this weekend. They will head out on the road to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in a primetime matchup between the hedges on Nov. 15.
However, while there were no touchdowns scored or tackles made by a player in burnt orange, the Longhorns did enter a battle off the field, putting themselves in the mix for a top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
Texas Offers Tennessee Volunteers Four-Star Commit
Earlier this week, four-star quarterback prospect Legend Bey took to his X and announced that the Longhorns had extended him an offer for the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class. The four-star prospect committed to Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers over the summer, committing to the Vols on June 28.
The Forney, Texas native, is designated as an athlete and highly rated by multiple recruiting outlets. Rivals has Bey ranked the ninth-best athlete in the 2026 cycle and the No. 46-ranked player out of the Lone Star State. And nationally, Bey is slotted as the No. 371 player in the entire 2026 class.
While Bey is listed as an athlete, the four-star focuses his attention as a quarterback, where in three seasons as the starting quarterback for North Forney High School, Bey has been extremely productive. As the signal caller, Bey has completed 222 of his 438 pass attempts for 3,516 yards with 37 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in 31 games.
Where Bey excels and becomes a dynamic offensive weapon is on the ground, with 4,211 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns throughout three seasons of high school football.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks gave a scouting report of the four-star prospect, highlighting Bey's dynamic game-changing ability, but did remark that the five-foot-ten current high school quarterback might have to switch positions at the next level.
"A dynamic high school quarterback who projects as a playmaking skill weapon," Brooks wrote. "Owns verified track speed that translates in pads. Plays with sudden downhill acceleration and corresponding top-end speed. Also displays short-area redirecting, twitch to evade in tight quarters, and set up explosive cuts."
"Years spent as a high school QB should aid awareness/football IQ when transitioning to a different skill position. May need time to acclimate to that new full-time spot, but could provide immediate return game value. Potential high-major offensive threat who could foster personnel creativity and big-play juice," Brooks added.
Regardless of whether the Longhorns consider keeping Bey under center or believing his skillset could be better suited at another position, Bey should be a name to watch as a priority flip target for Texas, especially as early signing day marches closer.