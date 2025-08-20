Texas Longhorns DB Named to Preseason Freshman All-American Team
The Texas Longhorns 2025 roster is loaded with a plethora of upper-class talent, which, as a result, makes it no surprise for the Longhorns to be near the top of the list when both fans and analysts discuss the top national championship contenders headed into the season.
However, not to be ignored is the numerous amount of young talent within the Longhorns roster, with one in particular standing out so far with freshman defensive back Graceson Littleton, who was recently named a Preseason True Freshman All-American by On3.
Littleton was a part of the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class of 25 commits that finished as the top class in the SEC and in the nation. Littleton, as a recruit, was touted as a four-star cornerback prospect out of Wiregrass Ranch High School in Tampa (Fla.). He ranked as the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 11-ranked player out of the state of Florida per, Rivals Industry Rankings. Littleton was also highly rated nationally as the No. 68-ranked player in the country.
Graceson Littleton Has Received Tons of Recent Praise
Littleton has been one of the more surprising stories coming out of Longhorns' fall camp. With the true freshman competing for first-team reps at the STAR position, one of the important positions on the Longhorns' defense. Steve Sarkisian was extremely complimentary towards Littleton at the start of fall camp.
“Graceson Littleton, for us, this guy had a great spring,” Sarkisian said. “I feel like I talked about him a lot, and maybe it was not fair to him because I was talking about him too much. But he just comes back. He works. He’s very savvy. He’s smart, he’s tough. He works at his craft. Football is the most important thing in his life, and it shows. He went out and had a good day today. You coach him hard. He takes hard coaching. He responds. He tries to get better. It’s a good start for him with where he’s at.”
Not only has Littleton received praise from his head coach, the freshman defensive back was also praised by the coach he works with closely on a consistent basis, that being Nickels coach Keynodo Hudson.
“He’s just a smart guy,” Hudson said. “Has high football IQ. Has great instincts, and has the athletic ability that’s like a combo player that has the skill set to play outside and then has the physicality and high football IQ to play inside. Once you’re able to play inside, you become an interchangeable part that can also play safety. You are a true interchangeable part on the defense.”
Whether Littleton finds himself on the field as a starter or not in Week 1 against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30, the freshman will undoubtedly have an impact as a rotational player on defense and special teams. And as the season develops, Littleton could potentially be competing for a starting role in the Longhorns' secondary towards the back half of the year.