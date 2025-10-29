Texas Longhorns Had Some Surprising Results in Week 8 of NFL Season
Texas Longhorns football completed an incredible comeback on Saturday, so it's only right that some former Texas players excelled on the field on Sunday.
Despite a few standout performances, there were also some unexpected ones as well.
Bijan Robinson's was certainly one of the more surprising of these, and not for good reason.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Robinson had one of his least productive games of the season rushing the ball three times for 25 yards and recording three catches for 23 yards. Shaping up to once again be one of the standout running backs in the NFL this season, Sunday's performance does not reflect how dominate the young back has been so far this year.
Everyone is entitled to at least one bad game, though, and Robinson should find himself back on track against the Patriots this week.
Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs
Worthy found himself the third most popular target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday, reeling in five catches for 53 yards.
With the return of Rashee Rice as the No. 1 wide receiver for the chiefs, Worthy should still have ample opportunities as the team's number two. In the game Worthy averaged 10.6 yards per catch.
Gunnar Helm - Tennessee Titans
It was national tight ends day on Sunday, so it's only right that former Longhorn Gunnar Helm is shown a little love. Helm found the endzone for the first time this season with the Titans on a pass from quarterback Cam Ward.
Despite the blowout 38-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Helm was able to to keep the game close, if even for a moment, pulling the Titans within three of Indianapolis in the second quarter.
Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers
Despite the incredibly productive Sunday night performance from quarterback Jordan Love, wide receiver Matthew Golden saw little of the action, catching the ball three times for four yards.
This was a bit unexpected from the rookie, who had been starting to find his groove over the past few weeks.
Golden is splitting targets with numerous difference makers including tight end Tucker Kraft and wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. As the season advances, Golden will look to continuing his growth and development in the NFL.
Jahdae Barron - Denver Broncos
Cornerback Jahdae Barron took home the first interception of his NFL career, picking off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Sunday's 44-24 victory. Barron also recorded two tackles in Sunday's game against Dallas, bringing him to eight total on the season, accompanied by three passes defended.
A first-round pick, Barron is just one weapon on a stacked Denver defense that looks to continue its success this season.