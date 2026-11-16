Texas Longhorns DL Hero Kanu Out for Rest of Season After Surgery

The Texas Longhorns took down the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday night in one of the more dramatic finishes in recent memory for the program.

However, while the good times are rolling in Austin, the team got hit with some unfortunate injury news after returning to campus.

Texas defensive lineman Hero Kanu has undergone season-ending surgery, head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media on Monday. Kanu suited up against LSU and participated in pregame warmups after being removed from the SEC availability report but didn't end up playing in the game.

Kanu originally suffered the injury against Missouri.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About Hero Kanu's Injury

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu (93) greets fans while entering Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that Kanu tried to play through it, evident by his decision to suit up against LSU, but the team clearly decided surgery was the best option for him.

“Hero Kanu had surgery and will be out for the season," Sarkisian said. "He wanted to play but the circumstances didn’t allow for it.”

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kanu suffered a torn bicep that he was going to try and play through, according to initial reports from Eric Henry of Horns247. That kind of injury is usually a season-ending ailment, so it's not too surprising to see Kanu now get ruled out for the remainder of the year.

During warmups against LSU, Kanu had a big wrap on his left arm and was active with the rest of the defensive linemen.

Texas DL Hero Kanu with a massive wrap on that left arm during warmups.



He’s no longer listed on the injury report pic.twitter.com/SVdwyvmvMD — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 15, 2026

Kanu is one of the unquestioned leaders on the Texas roster. His absence on the field will be notable but his continued presence in the locker room and on the sidelines will still be key for the Longhorns as they look to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"I know he wants to play but he's gone through a lot," said Texas linebacker Justin Cryer. He's from Germany, his parents aren't here. For him to be going through this, it's a lot for a young man to go through. We're all standing with him this week."

Kanu finishes his 2026 season with 26 total tackles (nine solo), one pass break and half a sack.

During his first season with Texas last year, Kanu had 31 total tackles and two sacks.

Expect him to participate in Senior Day on Saturday when Texas hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT in Austin.

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