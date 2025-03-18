Texas Longhorns Hire New Assistant To Help Fix Special Teams Issues
If the Texas Longhorns had a major weakness in 2024, one could make a serious argument that it was the special teams.
Whether it was missed field goals, penalties on punt returns, or any other number of issues in between, Texas is in need of finding some solutions in that area heading into the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, they made a move to help do just that. According to reports from Joe Cook of Inside Texas, the Longhorns are hiring former James Madison special teams assistant Matt Moran for a similar role with the program.
Moran started out in coaching with Albright College in Pennsylvania in 2013 as the running backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator in 2013, before getting his first FBS job with Rutgets as a defensive quality control coach.
He then moved on to Stanford, where he helped Joshua Karty become the all-time leader in field goal percentage in Cardinal history. Christian McCaffrey also earned the top returner in college football award while Moran was on staff at Stanford, who also helped them put multiple punters and kickers in the NFL during that time.
After his eight-year stop in the Pac 12, Moran was hired by Boston College in 2023 as a special teams analyst and specialists (kickers and punters) coach, before he moved on to JMU in 2024 under the same role.
At Texas, it would be reasonable to expect Moran to occupy a similar role, and help the Longhorns punters and kickers improve in their efficiency.
And as many Longhorn fans likely remember, issues in the field goal-kicking department from Bert Auburn all but cost them an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, and nearly cost them a trip to the CFP semifinals in their matchup vs. Arizona State.
