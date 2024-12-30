Texas Longhorns Kicker Bert Auburn Returning in 2025
According to reports from Horns247's Chip Brown, senior kicker Bert Auburn will return to Texas for his fifth season with the Longhorns. He holds the program record for total field goals made with 61.
This season, Auburn has made 15 of 22 attempted field goals and all 60 of his extra points with a long field goal of 49 yards. He has made 68.2% of his attempted kicks and dating back to 2022, looked to be on a path to be the next great Texas kicker.
Following in the footsteps of current LA Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, he set the Texas and Big 12 Conference record for most consecutive field goals made with 19.
Late in the season, he has seen some struggles, missing two field goals in the SEC Championship against Georgia, one against Texas A&M, one against Kentucky and one against Florida. Despite missing two field goals against Georgia, he tied the game to send it to overtime and keep Texas' championship hopes alive.
In the first College Football Playoff game against Clemson, he made on field goal from 22 yards out and looks to help Texas to another win against Arizona State.
Auburn redshirted his first year at Texas, only attempting and making three extra points, and has been perfect on PATs in four years. Now he will return for his fifth year to attempt to extend his record of field goals made.
He will take the field next on Jan 1 in Atlanta at Noon for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Arizona State.
