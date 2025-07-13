Texas Longhorns Home Field Ranked in Bottom Half of SEC Stadiums
For the past century, the Texas Longhorns football team has only called one stadium home: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Opened in 1924 and later renamed to honor legendary coach Darrell K Royal, the venue is one that any college football fan will recognize. With a capacity of over 100,000, it can get very loud when the situation calls for it.
However, not everyone believes DKR is all it's cracked up to be.
Texas Longhorns' Home Ranked Low Among SEC Venues
Blake Toppmeyer of USA TODAY Sports recently ranked every SEC stadium based on how tough they are to play in, and DKR earned a disappointing No. 10 placement.
"Texas earns its reputation for having a bit of a 'wine and cheese crowd' amid its 100,119 capacity, but Longhorns fans still can turn it up for big games," Toppmeyer wrote. Texas has won 14 of its last 15 at home, resulting in triumphant renditions of 'The Eyes of Texas.'"
To add insult to injury, Kyle Field and Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the homes of Texas' two biggest rivals in Texas A&M and Oklahoma, were ranked just above DKR at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.
While some national pundits may not look upon DKR too fondly, those around the program know how special it is. When asked about the stadium's 100th anniversary back in November, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about what makes the stadium one to behold..
"When you have a program like ours, University of Texas, you think about the great teams, the great players, the great coaches that have competed in the middle of that field, that have walked those sidelines," Sarkisian told reporters. "That's kind of what I do every Saturday when I show up to games. I don't know if you all know, but I go for a walk, and it's just to kind of get myself to be where my feet are. And I have moments of reminiscing, I like to think about Darrell K. Royal on the sidelines, or Mack Brown."
"I didn't get to see Earl Campbell run. I didn't get to see Ricky Williams run. But what was it like, and how electric was the stadium for some of those moments? We try to create a great atmosphere for our fans. We try to play football the right way to where they're proud of the way that we play the game. We're not going to win them all every week, but we try to play in a way that our fans and those that are in attendance are proud of the way we play and that we're representing Longhorn nation the right way."