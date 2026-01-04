Texas Longhorns Host Another Offensive Lineman Target on Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns aim to be one of the top participants in this year's transfer portal as they head into an important 2026 season, likely the last with both quarterback Arch Manning and prolific pass rusher Colin Simmons on the squad.

And the Longhorns are shaping up to be exactly that, an aggressive team in the transfer portal, having already hosted an official visit with the headliner and the top player available in the portal, in star wide receiver Cam Coleman.

While Texas has its focus on some of the top skill players in the transfer portal, the Longhorns also have work to do rebuilding their offensive line, and they have already laid down the foundation to do just that.

Texas Hosts Wyoming Offensive Lineman Transfer

Wyoming Cowboys guard Wes King (78) against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Per a report from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Longhorns hosted Wyoming Cowboys transfer redshirt junior offensive lineman Wes King for an official visit on Saturday. The offensive lineman is also scheduled to take visits with the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers.

The veteran offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Cowboys and has made 33 appearances in his college career, with a productive stint on the offensive line, having never allowed a sack in 1,750 snaps

In 2025, the 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman played and started all 12 games of the season for the Cowboys primarily at guard. For King, it was a return to the field and a full, healthy season. In 2024, the offensive lineman started in eight games; however, he did miss time with an injury.

In his second season of college football in 2023, King was a full-time starter for Wyoming's offensive line, starting in all 13 games of the season. King was a part of an offensive line that was named to the Midseason Watch List for the Joe Moore Award, going to the top offensive line unit in the nation.

King took his true freshman season in 2022 to redshirt, not seeing action in any games that season.

Coming out of Appleton North High School in Appleton, WI., the offensive lineman was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and ranked as the No. 20 player from the state of Wisconsin in the 2022 cycle.

King is not the only target on the offensive line the Longhorns are looking at, with Texas setting its sights on a pair of Michigan transfers in offensive linemen Andrew Sprague, who also visited on Saturday, and Jake Guarnera, who the Longhorns have also shown interest in.