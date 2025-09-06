Texas Longhorns to Host Elite 4-Star Recruit Against San Jose State
Even after last week's disappointing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, the Texas Longhorns still have an incredibly bright outlook for not just the 2025 season, but beyond as well.
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class remains one of the best in the country, and should only continue to improve as the season goes on. That's partially due to them welcoming key recruits to pretty much every home game, even the ones that don't seem like they'd attract high-profile names on paper.
Case in point, one of their top recruits is set to visit Darrell K Royal Stadium for Saturday's game against the San Jose State Spartans.
Texas Longhorns Commit James Johnson to Visit DKR
James Johnson, a four-star defensive line recruit from Miami, is reportedly set to visit Austin for Saturday's game. Johnson committed to Texas on July 15 after decommitting from Georgia, adding to the budding recruiting rivalry between the two SEC powers.
Johnson has been picking up attention from other schools recently, namely Miami and Florida. The former especially has been making a strong push, as he even visited the Hurricanes for their thrilling win over Notre Dame on Sunday night and liked what he saw. However, intel still favors the Longhorns to pry the talented defender out of the Sunshine State.
According to scouting reports, Johnson could bring a lot of juice to the Longhorns' pass rush.
"Raw upper-body strength allows him to club his way around obstacles while a near 82-inch wingspan makes it difficult for blockers to establish initial hand positioning," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote. "Can get caught playing with a higher pad level and will fade for stretches during games, but hard to overlook push-back power and motor when it has been primed. Likely to face an initial adjustment period as he will see a significant jump in competition when he arrives at the college of his choice, but projects as a potential difference-maker at the point of attack for a College Football Playoff contender that can be stationed at different spots across the line."
It's a relatively light recruiting weekend for the Longhorns, with Johnson and linebacker Tyler Atkinson being the big names on campus. However, that doesn't make it any less important as they look to maintain and strengthen their class.
On Thursday, Johnson helped Miami Northwestern to a dominant 37-6 win over Carol City at home. It was the Bulls' season after a 17-15 loss to Orange Lutheran on Aug. 23.