Texas Longhorns to Host Four-Star WR Prospect for Official Visit
With much of the attention set on the Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class, the program has certainly not neglected its 2027 class, laying down the foundation for the group with visits from top prospects.
Per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has locked in an official visit with the Longhorns for June 1. Caldwell will be busy in June, scheduling official visits with the SMU Mustangs on June 2, the LSU Tigers on June 12, and with the Oregon Ducks on June 18.
The 6-0 wide receiver is ranked as the No. 9 wideout in the 2027 class and is the No. 11 ranked prospect in Texas and No. 54 nationally per On3's industry rankings. Aside from his visits in June, Caldwell holds offers from other top programs like the Miami Hurricanes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, among others.
In his sophomore year at Argyle High School, Caldwell in 12 games recorded 21 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and an appearance in the 2024 UIL Texas Football State Championship semifinals in conference 5A D2.
The wide receiver position for the Longhorns is in a bit of renaissance as of late, with two first-round picks at the position in the NFL Draft in the past two years, as Xavier Worthy was selected at No. 28 in 2024 by the Kansas City Chiefs and Matthew Golden at No. 23 in 2025 by the Green Bay Packers.
The factory line of wide receivers seems to be in no sight of stopping for the Longhorns, with junior DeAndre Moore Jr projected as a potential first-round pick by some draft analysts. And potential stars like former five-star sophomore Ryan Wingo, who looks to be featured as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Longhorns offense in 2026, and new exciting freshman five-star Kaliq Lockett and four-star Jamie Ffrench.
With the 2027 recruitment class still more than a year away, the Longhorns have just one commit in the 2027 class so far, four-star linebacker Taven Epps from Tustin, CA.
A positive visit with Caldwell will go a long way for the Longhorns in the early stages of his recruitment process for one of the coveted wide receiver prospects in the country and Texas.