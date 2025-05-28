Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns to Host Four-Star WR Prospect for Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns continue to lay the groundwork for their 2027 recruiting class and will host a top wide receiver prospect.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs for the first down against Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the Red River Rivalry Football Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX on Saturday Oct. 12, 2024.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs for the first down against Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the Red River Rivalry Football Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX on Saturday Oct. 12, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With much of the attention set on the Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class, the program has certainly not neglected its 2027 class, laying down the foundation for the group with visits from top prospects.

Per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has locked in an official visit with the Longhorns for June 1. Caldwell will be busy in June, scheduling official visits with the SMU Mustangs on June 2, the LSU Tigers on June 12, and with the Oregon Ducks on June 18.

The 6-0 wide receiver is ranked as the No. 9 wideout in the 2027 class and is the No. 11 ranked prospect in Texas and No. 54 nationally per On3's industry rankings. Aside from his visits in June, Caldwell holds offers from other top programs like the Miami Hurricanes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, among others.

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his sophomore year at Argyle High School, Caldwell in 12 games recorded 21 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and an appearance in the 2024 UIL Texas Football State Championship semifinals in conference 5A D2.

The wide receiver position for the Longhorns is in a bit of renaissance as of late, with two first-round picks at the position in the NFL Draft in the past two years, as Xavier Worthy was selected at No. 28 in 2024 by the Kansas City Chiefs and Matthew Golden at No. 23 in 2025 by the Green Bay Packers.

The factory line of wide receivers seems to be in no sight of stopping for the Longhorns, with junior DeAndre Moore Jr projected as a potential first-round pick by some draft analysts. And potential stars like former five-star sophomore Ryan Wingo, who looks to be featured as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Longhorns offense in 2026, and new exciting freshman five-star Kaliq Lockett and four-star Jamie Ffrench.

With the 2027 recruitment class still more than a year away, the Longhorns have just one commit in the 2027 class so far, four-star linebacker Taven Epps from Tustin, CA.

A positive visit with Caldwell will go a long way for the Longhorns in the early stages of his recruitment process for one of the coveted wide receiver prospects in the country and Texas.

feed

Published
Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

Home/Football