On Friday, the Texas Longhorns hosted Florida State transfer Edwin Joseph on an official visit. The star defensive back is currently one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2026 transfer portal class.

When Joseph first stated that he would be entering the portal on January 2, he was quickly the top secondary target for many of the premier programs in college football. The defensive back has also been targeted by other programs in the SEC such as Texas A&M, Georgia, and Mississippi State.

For the Longhorns, getting a commitment from Joseph would signal the first major splash in the 2026 transfer portal period. Doing so would also send a clear message to next season's College Football Playoff contenders — and the SEC programs also pushing for Joseph — that Texas is going all-in.

What Sets Joseph Apart from Other Defensive Backs in the Portal

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images | Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

Across 28 total appearances for the Seminoles, Joseph logged 51 total tackles with 37 of them coming this past season. What really sets the defensive back apart is his ability to disrupt opposing passing games.

In 2024, Joseph recorded one interception and one pass deflection across 12 appearances. While the Tamarac, Florida native wasn't underperforming, there were certainly those who believed that he should be impacting the game in a bigger way.

This past season, Joseph proved to be the game-changing player that everyone expected him to be. Not only did the defensive back record a career-high in tackles, but he also hauled in three interceptions and recorded five pass deflections. The ball skills by the defensive back are undeniable, and he seems to only be getting better.

For a program like Texas, who lost some of their biggest playmakers to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, Joseph provides a unique combination of experience and ball-hawking ability that checks a variety of boxes for what the Longhorns are looking for.

Joseph Visiting the Longhorns First is Noteworthy

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With Texas being the host of Joseph's first official visit, head coach Steve Sarkisian will get to be the first ones to pitch what they have to offer. With the amount of secondary talent that the Longhorns have produced in recent years, there's reason to believe that Texas could earn a commitment from the star defensive back early on in the transfer portal period.

One thing is for sure. Joseph represents the first step in the Longhorns building a championship-caliber defense for the 2026 season. If he can once again take his game to another level like he's done in previous years, the defensive back has the potential to be an All-American-level player in the Texas secondary.

