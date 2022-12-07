Ex Longhorns QB Hudson Card Favored to Land with Big 12 Rival

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card is set for new beginnings after he officially entered the transfer portal on Monday.

But maybe a fresh start won’t come too far away from his hometown of Austin.

Per betting odds from Bookies.com, the TCU Horned Frogs are the current favorites (+300) to land Card this offseason. Other teams on the odds list include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+400), the Wisconsin Badgers (+475), the Kentucky Wildcats (+500) and UTSA Roadrunners (+900).

Card's future at Texas remained murky due to the program's desire to grow around quarterback Quinn Ewers and the future arrival of 2023 quarterback prodigy Arch Manning.

Should Card choose TCU, he could compete for the starting job next season if current Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan leaves due to NFL aspirations.

Card would be joining a program that was one of the best in the nation this season under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. The third-ranked Frogs are set to play in the College Football Playoff against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Eve.

In six appearances with Texas this season, Card played well. He went 75 of 108 passing for 928 yards to go along with six touchdowns and just one pick. He also rushed 17 times for 46 yards.

The Longhorns will play the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday, Dec. 29.

