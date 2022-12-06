Bijan Robinson To Dallas Cowboys? Longhorns RB Takes Visit

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is still publicly undecided on what his football future holds for next season.



But you don’t have to travel far from Austin to see where his decision might be leaning.



Robinson was seen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Indianapolis Colts. A star-studded player like Robinson was hard to miss, as his presence at the game quickly became a hot topic on social media as the Cowboys decimated the Colts 54-19.



Robinson, who is projected to be the first running back off the board in the 2023 draft should he elect to forgo his senior year of eligibility at Texas, was seen with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was the first ball-carrier off the board when Dallas selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2016 draft.

While it remains up in the air - and overall unlikely - that Robinson comes back for his senior season, he still has the option to play in the Alamo Bowl against the No. 12 Washington Huskies on Thursday, Dec. 29.

But his visit with the Cowboys seems to be more than just a simple celebrity get-together. Even though Robinson would likely be off the board before Dallas selects late in the first round in April, it’s certainly a major development that he’s meeting with Cowboys players before bowl season gets underway.



All that awaits now is the draft decision from the man himself.

If it is the end of Robinson’s incredible career at Texas, he finishes his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33). This past season, he led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and is second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

Robinson is also one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the top running back in college football. The winner will be announced on Thursday.

