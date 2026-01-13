Texas Longhorns in the Hunt for No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are currently in the hunt for one of the most talented offensive linemen in the transfer portal.

Jordan Seaton, a former Colorado Buffaloe and the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the portal, is currently exploring his options at other programs.

And the Longhorns should be firmly in the race. Oregon is also a contender, per Pete Nakos of On3.

NEW: Colorado OL Jordan Seaton plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Seaton was as Five-Star Plus+ in the 2024 class.https://t.co/MvGJiwwtfH pic.twitter.com/D4juA1jU4b — On3 (@On3sports) January 13, 2026

Despite Colorado struggling to establish themselves in the Big 12, the Buffaloes' offensive line was consistently given high Pro Football Focus grades. Seaton, who played left tackle for two seasons under head coach Deion Sanders, was a driving force for Colorado's rare success offensively, and was immediately considered the top offensive tackle available after entering the portal on Jan. 12.

As of right now, both the Longhorns and the Ducks are the two programs that stand out as primary contenders for the offensive tackle.

At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Seaton is an immediate starter no matter where he ends up. With Texas needing emphasizing depth at offensive line, a commitment from the former Buffaloe would send shockwaves around the transfer portal landscape.

A Tier of His Own Among Offensive Linemen

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are few offensive linemen in the country that can match the résumé Seaton has already built before the end of his sophomore season, and even fewer have done it when they first enter the college scene.

An IMG Academy product, Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 13 overall recruit in the 2024 class. From the moment he stepped onto the field in Boulder, Colorado, Seaton quickly separated himself from his teammates by starting all 13 games as a true freshman and quickly becoming one of the premier pass protectors in college football.

According to Pro Football Focus, he finished his freshman campaign as the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps. That elite pass-blocking carried over into his sophomore season, and through the first month of the 2025 campaign, Seaton posted a 91.4 PFF grade, the highest mark in the country at the time.

After just two seasons, Seaton has collected multiple Freshman All-American honors, midseason All-American recognitions, All-Big 12 recognition, and Lombardi Award consideration—an uncommon resume for an athlete so early in his collegiate career.

While his run blocking could use some development, Seaton's ability to neutralize opposing edge rushers remains a guarantee. The offensive has a knack for erasing defensive linemen from games entirely. For Texas quarterback Arch Manning, that caliber of offensive lineman is a dream.

If the Longhorns are serious about going all-in during the transfer portal period, landing the standout offensive lineman needs to be a top priority.

Recommended Articles