Who's In and Who's Out? Texas Injury Report Vs Louisiana

Texas will be without a few notable names for the season opener on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns are in the home stretch for preparation for Saturday's season-opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, but the team will be without a few players for the game.

During his first game-week press conference of the season on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that wide receiver Jaden Alexis will miss his freshman season due to knee surgery, while tight end Braydon Liebrock will undergo shoulder surgery that will require him to miss the 2021 season as well.

READ MORE: Heisman Hopeful? Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Rank On SI's Final Preseason List

Longhorn Nation has also had a close eye on the knee of wide receiver Troy Omerie. The redshirt freshman missed all of 2020 with a torn ACL, with the hope being throughout the summer that he would be ready for game day against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Unfortunately, Texas fans will have to continue waiting before Omerie's highly anticipated debut. Sarkisian announced that the athletic pass-catcher will miss Saturday's game, as he continues the rehab process after reaggravating his knee during a practice scrimmage on Aug. 18.

Omerie is still slated to be one of the top contributors at receiver this year, but his availability for the Sept. 11 matchup against Arkansas is still unknown at this point.

In the meantime, Joshua Moore and Xavier Worthy will handle primary pass-catching duties as outside receivers, while Jordan Whittington will likely see a fair amount of targets in the slot.

READ MORE: Why Texas Fans Should Be Optimistic About the Receiving Corps This Season

Omeire's absence is currently the most notable injury for Texas, which is relatively positive news in terms of the team's overall health. Sarkisian repeated throughout the summer that his team has been in a good spot health-wise, though this will certainly change as the season progresses.

For now, however, the focus is on Louisiana. After going 10-1 last season, which included an impressive 6-0 road record, the Ragin' Cajuns will be looking to give the Longhorns trouble in Sarkisian's debut as head coach.

Kick-off for Saturday's game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. C.T.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented DL Jaray Bledsoe

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.