Texas Longhorns Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns dealt with some notable injuries during the spring, but the team was nearly at full health headed into Day 1 of fall camp earlier this month.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said two days after the team's first scrimmage that there's no concern about any players missing the season opener, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a few reports about players getting injured or being limited during some of the earlier fall practices.

Of course, Sarkisian's statement was impacted when news of Trevor Goosby's injury was announced on Tuesday.

Here is every injury update that's come out of fall camp so far:

This article will be updated if more injury news pops up for Texas.

Texas Longhorns Fall Camp Injury News

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trevor Goosby, OT

The most notable injury news to come out of fall camp, Goosby exited practice on Aug. 17 with a knee injury.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Goosby is dealing with a bone bruise but that a timetable for his return is still to be determind.

The Longhorns had gotten through most of fall camp without any significant injuries until the Goosby news dropped. Fortunately, bone bruises often only takes a few weeks to heal, depending on the severity, meaning Goosby avoided a season-ending injury.

Laurence Seymore, OL

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs across the field during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said Monday that Seymore experienced an "injury hiccup" during the first scrimmage, but that there's no long-term concern.

"Laurence Seymore had had a little bit of a injury hiccup, nothing long-term, but he only got a chance to play 11 plays of real live football, so Dylan Sikorski got a lot more reps, and he showed a lot of progress there," Sarkisian said.

Fall camp has been critical for Seymore, who missed the spring after battling for a final year of eligibility.

Samari Matthews, CB

Texas Longhorns on SI reported that Matthews wasn't participating in drills with the other defensive backs during Day 2 of fall camp and was off to the side in a limited fashion. It's unclear what injury or ailment he was dealing with.

However, this was only during the media viewing window, and it's unclear if Matthews returned with the rest of the team on Day 2 after reporters had already left. For what it's worth, Matthews was active and making plays during spring ball, so it appears he was dealing with something to begin fall camp.

While this certainly doesn't signal any long-term injury concern, it's always notable when one of the best freshman defensive backs in taking part in drills at the start of fall camp.

Yaheim Riley, DB

Like Matthews, Riley was also not participating in drills with the others DBs on Day 2 of fall camp, something Texas Longhorns on SI also reported following the media viewing window of that practice.

According to reports from Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball, Riley had a "full knee brace" on during Day 1, which clarifies why he wasn't active during drills on the second day of practice.

Sarkisian hasn't given any official word on Riley since then, so it appears there's no concern about his status headed into the season.

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