Frenkie de Jong Addresses Barcelona Tensions Amid Rodri’s Expected Arrival

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has offered insight into how he picked up the knee injury that is set to sideline him for the start of the 2026–27 season.

There‘s been plenty of discussion in Catalonia regarding De Jong’s recovery from the ligament injury, with reports from Spain suggesting that Barcelona are unhappy with the midfielder’s surgery avoidance.

There’s been a disagreement between the player and the club regarding the best course of action, with De Jong sticking to his guns despite Barça’s reported discontent.

Injuries have plagued periods of De Jong’s career with the back-to-back La Liga champions, but he remains an instrumental figure on Hansi Flick’s roster. He was particularly impressive last season before a hamstring issue sidelined him for almost six weeks during the second half of the campaign.

Despite his importance to Flick’s team as a leader and progressive midfield operator, Barcelona’s move for Rodri in the transfer window could see De Jong’s prominence fade upon his return.

De Jong Insists He’s On Same Page As Barcelona

De Jong could be sidelined until November. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Despite the aforementioned talk of tension between De Jong and Barcelona, the player has insisted that all parties are fully on board with his recovery plan. “I’m doing work with the physical therapists. We’ve made a plan which everyone knows about and everyone agrees with,” the midfielder told the club’s in-house media, via The Athletic.

Instead of surgery, De Jong is following a conservative treatment plan that should allow him to return by November.

“I just want to focus on my recovery,” he added. “I’m doing everything I can to be in good physical condition: I’m taking care of my diet, my rest and everything else that is in my hands. Right now, I’m doing everything necessary to come back in good shape and as soon as possible.”

The 29-year-old explained that he sustained the injury when “someone fell on top” of him in Netherlands training, with the Dutch medical team insisting that he could play through what was thought at the time to be a “small problem.”

However, when he reported for the start of his preseason with Barcelona, scans showed that his issue had worsened.

“That was really hard because I wasn’t expecting it, and nobody was expecting it,” De Jong said.

What Rodri’s Arrival Means for De Jong at Barcelona

Rodri will soon join De Jong at Barcelona. | ANP Sport/Getty Images

World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is reportedly joining the club from Manchester City in an $87 million deal. The 30-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Blaugrana.

It’s a seismic coup for the back-to-back La Liga champions, who don’t especially need Rodri, but were keen to ensure he didn’t end up at Real Madrid. With De Jong out, Rodri offers mitigation in the short-term, with Flick likely to partner him alongside Pedri at the base of midfield.

Their partnership took some time to develop at the World Cup, but there was evidence by the end of the tournament that two of the world‘s best midfielders had developed a level of understanding with one another. Flick also has Gavi to call upon, as well as another La Masia graduate, Marc Bernal. Marc Casadó, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024–25, is expected to be sold.

There have been tenuous reports suggesting De Jong is miffed about why Barça are signing Rodri, given the strength of their engine room, although such claims are unsubstantiated. The Dutchman is often targeted or scapegoated in the Catalan press, with supporters and local media appearing to resent the sky-high salary he once had.

He was accused of downing tools towards the back end of last season with the World Cup in view, with some even suggesting that he’d refused to play the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Atlético Madrid.

“That’s false, it’s simply not true,” De Jong said in response.

While his injury means there’s a chance for Rodri to further hone his relationship with Pedri and work closely with the gifted pool of midfielders at Flick’s disposal, the Dutchman remains a critical part of the manager’s framework and can absolutely co-exist with Barça‘s statement new addition.