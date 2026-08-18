Texas Longhorns Avoid Disaster After Trevor Goosby Injury Update

The early MRI results are in after Texas Longhorns star offensive tackle Trevor Goosby suffered a knee injury during Monday's practice.

Goosby suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. A timetable for his return has yet to be determined.

Though Goosby's status for the season opener against Texas State is in jeopardy, Texas fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that his injury isn't season-ending. That said, the Longhorns could still face some early adversity with Goosby potentially sidelined for a few games.

How Long Could Trevor Goosby Be Out?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bone bruises can take two to eight weeks to heal depending on the severity, meaning Goosby could miss the entire non-conference slate if the injury is severe enough.

The Longhorns begin SEC play on Sept. 26 against Tennessee and have a bye week right after that, meaning Goosby could have almost seven weeks of healing before potentially returning against the Oklahoma Sooners, though that would a worst-case scenario given the current injury.

Depending on how his recovery goes in that scenario, the coaching staff could then use that bye week as a target date in hopes of getting Goosby ramped up for the Red River Rivalry.

But of course, all of this is speculation based on the history of bone bruise recovery. More concrete timetables can be made once more news of Goosby's injury is released.

Trevor Goosby Could Be in Danger of Missing Ohio State Game

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Texas' Week 2 matchup against Ohio State a little over three weeks away, the Longhorns could be without Goosby, who is arguably the team's best player.

Even if Goosby's bone bruise isn't as severe, Texas has sights on making the College Football Playoff and winning a National Championship, so it wouldn't be smart to rush Goosby back early and risk another injury.

The ideal situation would be Goosby not missing any games at all, but the Longhorns can't risk the success of their entire season by pushing him out there against Ohio State.

If Goosby misses any time, the Longhorns have some options to work with on the offensive line.

Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani could move to left tackle while Brandon Baker shifts back and takes Siani's place at right tackle after starting all 13 games at that spot for Texas last year.

Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski and returing Longhorn veteran Cole Hutson will also likely factor into this change up front.

Sign up toour free newsletterand follow us onFacebook,XandInstagramfor the latest news.