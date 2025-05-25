Texas Ex Jaydon Blue Already Impressed With Dallas Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer
In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Texas Longhorn running back Jaydon Blue. Blue will begin his first season in the NFL in a couple of months working alongside another rookie, new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
It's been more than a month since the 2025 NFL draft took place back in April, giving Blue now more than a month to get to know his new team. In an interview with Kay Adams, Blue had the chance to share his experience thus far with the Cowboys and Schottenheimer at the helm.
"Coach [Schottenheimer], man I love him," Blue said. "Somebody could be having a bad day and he comes in, starts screaming, excited and I love coaches like that 'cause it helps me...A coach that I can relate to like that, it helps me be better."
Schottenheimer was hired in January after former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's contract was not renewed following a 7-10 record in 2024 and a third-place finish in the NFC East. Despite three playoff appearances in five seasons with Dallas, McCarthy was replaced by Schottenheimer who spent the previous two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator.
Now the Cowboys head coach, Schottenheimer will have a chance to call the plays for his new offense, a role taken on by McCarthy the past two seasons. According to Yahoo Sports, Schottenheimer will focus on "shifts, motion, and tempo as elements of his offense."
No matter the scheme Schottenheimer employs with the Cowboys, Blue should prove to be a valuable asset for Dallas in the backfield. Blue took on the starting role for the Longhorns after fellow Texas running back CJ Baxter suffered a season-ending injury before the year could begin. Blue finished last season with 134 carries for 730 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Blue also tacked on 42 receptions for 368 yards and six receiving touchdowns to finish his final season with Texas.
Currently, the Cowboys depth chart lists Blue as the third-string running back behind off-season additions Javonte Williams and former Panthers running back, Miles Sanders.