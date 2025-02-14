Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Arrested on Drug Charges
Troubled former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook has had yet another run-in with police.
Grayson County Judicial Records show that Cook was arrested for marijuana possession by the Pottsboro Police Department on Thursday in North Texas. He was then booked in the early hours of Friday morning.
This is his second run-in with police in 10 days after he was arrested on charges of interfering with public duties and theft of property of greater than $100 on February 4. Both arrests come just a few weeks after Cook was dismissed from the Washington Huskies after just a couple of weeks with the program.
Cook II, a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
Cook ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Texas for his class. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 44 player available in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.
He ended his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
Cook then joined the Huskies briefly, before his dismissal.
After his departure, Cook found himself in the news regarding his former team on multiple occasions. Most notably, he responded to a post claiming Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers received millions to transfer to another school by saying "wasting yall money for real." He has since deleted that reply and attempted to clarify himself, but it's hard to forget comments like that.
Hopefully, Cook is able to address whatever issues he may be having and can find his footing with a new team.
