Ex Texas Longhorns Receiver Johntay Cook Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook is once again looking for a new home.
According to reports from Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, Cook has re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal for the second time after his exit from the Longhorns, and a brief stay with the Washington Huskies.
Cook II, a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
Cook ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Texas for his class. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 44 player available in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.
He ended his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
Cook then joined Washington, before being dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons.
After his dismissal from the Huskies, Cook has also had multiple run-ins with the law, and was arrested on two-separate occasions within 10 days. The first came after he was arrested on charges of interfering with public duties and theft of property of greater than $100 on February 4. In just 10 days later, he was arrested on charges of marijuana possession by the Pottsboro Police Department on Thursday in North Texas.
Now he enters the portal for the second time, hoping for a fresh start.