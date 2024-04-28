Los Angeles Rams Will 'Absolutely Love' Texas Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington, Says Steve Sarkisian
AUSTIN -- Jordan Whittington was a fan favorite during his time with the Texas Longhorns, and coach Steve Sarkisian is expecting more of the same as the receiver officially heads to the NFL.
The Los Angeles Rams selected Whittington in the sixth round at pick No. 213 on Friday, adding him to an offense that's led by coaching wizard Sean McVay.
Sarkisian said the Rams "are going to absolutely love" Whittington, who helped turn things around for the Texas program over the past five seasons.
“Coach McVay and the Rams are going to absolutely love Jordan Whittington," Sarkisian said, per Texas Athletics. "He’ll be a do it all player on the field and in the community for LA. There’s nobody on our team that was more valuable than J-Whitt in helping us build our program and culture in our three years at Texas. He is an awesome teammate, a great player, and a guy who gives everything he has to the team, on and off the field."
Whittington had an adversity-filled career at Texas. He battled through multiple injury issues while also switching from running back to receiver.
It all paid off though, as he closed out his collegiate career by showing scouts that he's NFL-caliber. Other players have juicer stats, but Whittington displayed some unmatched intangibles along with reliable receiving ability. He played in 41 career games (25 starts) across five seasons in Austin. He ranks 12th in program history with 141 receptions, and 14th with 1,757 receiving yards. He had six touchdowns during his time at Texas.
"I love Jordan Whittington and what he meant to our team from a leadership and toughness standpoint," Sarkisian said. "He plays the game the right way. He does all the dirty work that you’re looking for from a great all-around player."