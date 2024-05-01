Texas Longhorns Ex Jordan Whittington Receives Jersey Number With L.A. Rams
AUSTIN -- Jordan Whittington is set to begin his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft last week.
Getting picked was the first step. The second? Receiving his first-ever NFL jersey number.
The former Texas Longhorns receiver will have a different look for his rookie season, as Whittington will be sporting No. 88 for the Rams. He wore No. 4 for the first four years of his collegiate career before switching to No. 13 prior to the 2023 season.
The Rams team website hasn't officially posted jerseys for their 2024 draft class, but NFL Jersey Numbers on X (Twitter) has been leaking the numbers on social media for multiple teams.
There was no guarantee Whittington would be drafted, but the Rams clearly see something in him, which Los Angeles GM Les Snead talked about after the draft.
"There was one thing everyone said: Jordan's our heartbeat," said Snead of his conversations with members of the Texas program.
Whittington played in 41 career games (25 starts) across five seasons in Austin. He ranks 12th in program history with 141 receptions, and 14th with 1,757 receiving yards. He had six touchdowns during his time at Texas.