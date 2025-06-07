Former Texas Longhorns RB Claimed by Philadelphia Eagles
AUSTIN -- The defending Super Bowl champions are adding another former Texas Longhorns player to their roster this offseason.
It didn't take long for former Texas running back Keilan Robinson to find a new home. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they claimed Robinson off of waivers after he was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Robinson spent three seasons at Texas, appearing played in 37 games while finishing with 11 total touchdowns, two of which came on special teams.
Robinson will now join former Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, offensive tackle Cam Williams and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Mukuba (second round) and Williams (sixth round) were both selected by Philadelphia in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
Robinson began his rookie season with Jacksonville on injured reserve. He returned and appeared in six games, playing almost exclusively on special teams. Robinson returned two kickoffs for 34 yards in a 10-6 win in Week 14 over the Tennessee Titans. He didn't register a single touch on just five total offensive snaps in 2024.
A Washington D.C. native, Robinson began his career in Tuscaloosa at Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban. He had 39 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season in 2019.
Robinson then transferred to Texas for the 2021 season and had a solid impact in the backfield for the Longhorns as a depth piece, finishing with career-high marks in carries (45) and rushing yards (322) along with three rushing touchdowns.
However, Robinson's most notable plays with Texas came down the closing stretch of the 2023 season.
In the regular season finale against Texas Tech, Robinson had a 10-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter before adding a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown coming out of halftime. He followed this up the following week against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship with four carries for 75 yards and two more scores on the ground as Texas won 49-21.
Robinson will now look to secure his spot on Philadelphia's 53-man roster. The Eagles begin the preseason on Aug. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.