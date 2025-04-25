WATCH: Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Reacts to New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Selection
The first Texas Longhorn is off the board in the NFL Draft as the New Orleans Saints selected Kelvin Banks with the No. 9 overall pick. And while Banks hearing his name called on Day 1 of the draft isn't a surprise, the former Longhorn was still emotional after answering the phone call from the Saints.
In a video released to Twitter, Banks is shown in tears, holding his Saints hat over his face after learning where he'll be spending at least the next four years of his career.
The question surrounding Banks was a matter of "when," not "if," he'll be drafted. Since stepping on campus in Austin, Banks has established himself as a future first-round pick. He started all three years of his career at left tackle.
He started 42 games over that span and allowed just four sacks in his career with two of those coming this past season.
"As I've told everybody, I think this guy's a premier tackle in the NFL," Sarkisian said recently of Banks Jr. "He's got the right physical measurables. He's got the right mental makeup. He's reliable. You can count on him. He's there every day, he's emotionally stable, which you have to be at tackle in the NFL. You got to play every play like this. You can't ride an emotional roller coaster. So again, whoever gets him is going to get a guy that's probably going to play 10, 12, years in the NFL, knock on wood, barring injury, and have a great career."
While Banks was unable to help the Longhorns capture their first national championship in over two decades. He anchor the left side of an offensive line that helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff semifinal in back-to-back seasons.
He will hope to experience similar success with the Saints, as they are fresh off a 5-12 season.