Texas Longhorns' Kyle Flood Listed Among Highest-Paid OL Coaches
Thanks to stars such as Kelvin Banks Jr., Jake Majors and more, the Texas Longhorns' offensive line has emerged as one of the better units in the country.
Let's not overlook the coach making it all happen, though.
Shortly after Steve Sarkisian took over as the Longhorns head coach, he hired Kyle Flood, a former head coach at Rutgers who endured a controversial tenure, as his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. That proved to be a fantastic hire, as the Longhorns have consistently had one of the better offenses in the country under Flood's leadership, and it starts with the big men up front.
Flood's contributions definitely don't go unnoticed, as according to Football Scoop, he's the highest-paid offensive line coach in the country with an annual salary of $1.4 million. The next-closest coach is Oklahoma's Bill Bedenbaugh, who makes $1.2 million per year.
Now it's not hard to see why Flood is the highest-paid offensive line coach in the country. He's the only offensive line coach - or at least the only one on this list - to also be his team's offensive coordinator. Other offensive line coaches are co-offensive coordinators, but Flood doesn't share that title with anyone else.
With his work at Texas, Flood has gained some attention as a potential head-coaching candidate once again. As he recently revealed, though, his focus is entirely on his work in Austin.
"Right now, I’m interested in winning the Peach Bowl," Flood told reporters before the Peach Bowl against Arizona State. "I appreciate that question. I think those kinds of questions are always a function of success, and generally when you’re an assistant coach, if you get an opportunity to be a head coach, it’s because you were really good at the job you were doing and the team you were with was successful.
"We’ll entertain those things down the road if and when they come. It’s always flattering to be considered for those things."
Flood, 54, has been a key piece of Sarkisian's coaching staff, so it's nice to know he will be sticking around for at least a little while longer.