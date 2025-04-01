BREAKING: Four-Star RB Javian Osborne is down to Michigan & Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’9 195 RB from Forney, TX will cancel his remaining visits and only take OVs to his Final 2 Schools



