Texas Longhorns Land 5-Star Recruiting Prediction Before Ohio State Game

The Texas Longhorns are set for a massive showdown with No. 1 Ohio State in Austin on Saturday.

While the game has obvious implications in the national title conversation, it also serves as an important recruiting day for the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Players from both football and basketball and recruits from the 2027, '28 and '29 classes are set to be among the over 30 prospects set to be on campus for the game.

This includes one of the best safeties in the 2028 class, and the Longhorns are reportedly in strong position to land a commitment from him in the foreseeable future.

Texas Predicted to Land 5-Star Safety James Foster III

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian runs across the field during warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas has recevied a commitment prediction to land five-star safety James Foster III, per reports from Rivals.

A product of Lancaster, TX, Foster is the No. 2 overall player in the state in 247Sports' composite rankings.

He's received offers from programs like Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and many more.

However, Texas assistant coach Mark Orphey continues to flex his recruiting muscles and now has the Longhorns in strong position to land their second commitment in the 2028 class, joining four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence.

Time will tell how things end up working out but it certainly looks like Texas is the team to beat for Foster III ahead of their biggest regular season game of the 2026 campaign.

Texas Longhorns Targeting More Additions to 2028 Class

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, Texas currently has just one commitment in the 2028 cycle with four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence.

While most of the coaching staff's focus remains on finishing strong in the 2027 class, it's important to build strong relationships early on.

The Longhorns have been doing just that. Texas has hosted No. 1 2028 wide receiver Brysen Wright for an unofficial visit.

On top of that, Texas has extended offers to elite 2028 recruits like No. 1 defensive lineman Kellan Hall, cornerback Keaton Fields, running back Ian Thomas, wide receiver Jaylen Addai, offensive lineman Kendrick Harris and defensive lineman Geraci Carson among many others.

If the Longhorns want to boost their chances of landing these recruits and more, they'll need to come away with a win over Ohio State on Saturday night.

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