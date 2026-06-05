Texas Longhorns Receive Major QB Recruiting Update

The Texas Longhorns are still in the process of building out their 2027 recruiting class, but that's not stopping Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff from continuing to plan for beyond that.

Texas has already started to lay down the foundation in the 2028 cycle with plenty of offers, but the Longhorns have yet to land their first commitment in the class. However, that could be changing soon.

The Longhorns are one of five finalists for four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence, joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami. Texas has had no trouble when it comes to landing elite quarterbacks each recruiting cycle, and that trend doesn't appear to be ending with Lawrence.

Texas Predicted to Land 4-Star QB Neimann Lawrence

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong officially logged a prediction Thursday for the Longhorns to land a commitment from Lawrence, who would be Texas' first verbal pledge in the 2028 class. He will announce his decision on June 28.

Lawrence is the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Florida in the 2028 class, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings.

Now a product of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Lawrence will play for the same program where Texas freshman quarterback Dia Bell started his high school career. Lawrence started out at Miami Ransom Everglades before transferring.

This prediction isn't a guarantee that the Longhorns will land Lawrence, but there's no doubt that Texas is a favorable spot as he gets closer toward making a decision.

FONG BOMB: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas to land 2028 4-star QB Neimann Lawrence🤘



Read: https://t.co/uSEBfPgG8d https://t.co/l5GVohxdxS pic.twitter.com/EQyjKKbmSe — Rivals (@Rivals) June 4, 2026

He also received offers from programs like Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and many more.

During the 2025 season, he went 131 of 185 passing for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception while adding nine carries for 104 yards and another score.

Regardless of what stats might say, one interception across 185 live pass attempts is clearly something to be impressed by.

Other QBs Texas Has Offered in 2028

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Longhorns typically only add one high school quarterback per recruting class, so if they can't close the deal on Lawrence, here are a few other players to keep tabs on.

Texas has also extended offers to quarterbacks like Christopher Vargas, Donald Tabron II, Kingston Preyear and Carter Zingelmann, all of whom join Lawrence as uncommitted players that are among the top passers in the class.

Jayden Wade, the No. 1 overall quarterback in 247Sports' rankings, has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

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