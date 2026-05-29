Texas Commit Ty Knutson Shares Why He Chose the Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a steady, healthy rotation of quarterbacks coming into the program.

Arch Manning, who sat behind Quinn Ewers for multiple seasons, is in his second season as the full-time starter. Behind him, the Longhorns have Class of 2025 recruit KJ Lacey Jr. Meanwhile, five-star quarterback Dia Bell, a Class of 2026 recruit, awaits in the wings.

Following this lineage is Class of 2027 Texas commit Ty Knutson, a three-star quarterback from Spring Branch, Texas. Despite being nationally unranked, Knutson has the attention of some of the top names in recruiting and received an invite to the 2026 Elite 11 camp. Knutson revealed why he chose Texas as he prepares to take the national stage.

Ty Knutson Shares Why He Committed to Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It was fairly early in the process when Knutson committed to Texas. As a three-star quarterback from the Lone Star State, he jumped on the Longhorns’ offer, which came on Jan. 17, 2026. Less than a month later, he had verbally committed to the team.

Texas was not the first FBS or Power Four program to extend an offer to Knutson. He had received an offer from Texas A&M on June 18, 2025, and visited College Station, Texas, for the Utah State game on Sept. 6, 2025. However, his interest in the Longhorns was clear from the beginning.

Knutson visited Austin, Texas, twice during his junior season of high school, travelling for the games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas in November. Two months later, he attended the Longhorns’ junior day and received his offer.

For Knutson, the decision was simply about his relationships with the staff. “Their culture and the way [head coach Steve Sarkisian] doesn’t put up with the little things, you’re going to do it their way, and they think it’s the best way,” Knutson told Steve Wiltfong of Rivals. “That’s the biggest thing in why they win so much.”

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sarkisian is not the only coach Knutson credited for his commitment to the program. Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator A.J. Milwee, who has been with Texas since 2021, also earned some praise from the rising senior.

Milwee, a former college quarterback, has done an excellent job with Texas’s passing game. Since joining the team, the Longhorns have rewritten the record books with the Nos. 3, 4 and 10 seasons in terms of total passing yards.

“I love coach Sark and everything that he’s done and put into this process with me,” Knutson said to Rivals. “Coach Milwee, I love how they handle everything and how involved Sark is in practice and meetings. Everything he’s been for me meant a lot for me, and it’s why I picked Texas.”

Knutson is part of a recruiting class that currently ranks 13th in the country, according to Rivals. While he does not have the biggest name, he has a chance to elevate his brand at an upcoming event.

Knutson Takes National Stage at Elite 11

Detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knutson is attending the Elite 11 camp this spring, a prestigious event that only accepts 20 of the top quarterbacks in the rising senior class. It begins on May 29, with a top 11 and an MVP to be named at the end.

Texas has a history with the event. Bell won MVP last season, and Lacey participated in 2024 ahead of his senior season. Quinn Ewers, Sam Ehlinger, Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy also participated in the three-day camp, which provides rigorous training, in-depth film study, on-field drills and live practices.

Knutson will have the opportunity to work with renowned trainers and coaches to really elevate his national presence. His recruiting ranking has seemed to lag following a strong junior season with Smithson Valley High School.

Last season was Knutson’s first as a starter, and he led his team to a Texas 5A Division I state championship with a 15–1 record. Heading into 2026, he has multiple opportunities to elevate his profile and further develop before national signing day.

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