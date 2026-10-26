Texas Longhorns Land Former Clemson LB Commit After Ole Miss Win

The Texas Longhorns have made a new addition to their 2027 recruiting class following Saturday's thrilling 34-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas has landed a commitment from three-star linebacker/edge Raymond "RJ" Hudson, who was previously committed to the Clemson Tigers, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett. This comes after he took an official visit to Texas over the weekend.

A product of Varina High School in Richmond, VA., Hudson decommitted from Clemson earlier this month and reopened his recruitment. He received offers from programs like Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Maryland, UConn, James Madison and East Carolina among many others but chose Texas.

What Texas 2027 Class Looks Like With Addition of RJ Hudson

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have suffered some notable losses and decommitments during the 2027 recruiting cycle. Texas lost five-star wide receiver Easton Royal to the Florida Gators and four-star defensive back Karnell James to the LSU Tigers.

On top of that, five-star cornerback John Meredith III reclassified to 2026 and is currently playing for Texas this season. Though Meredith is officially a Longhorn a year earlier than expected, the move certainly altered the 2027 class.

That said, Texas still has a slew of talented players currently committed in their 2027 class.

This is highlighted by five-star players like offensive tackle Ismael Camara and running back Landen Williams-Callis along with four-star commits like defensive lineman Kasi Currie, edge rushers Cameron Hall and Jabarrius Garror, cornerbacks Brandon Sherrard and Montre Jackson, tight end Brock Williams, offensive tackle Brian Swanson and wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr. among many more.

Who is RJ Hudson?

Hudson might not be a high-profile, five-star recruit but he still adds some notable talent to the future of the Texas defense. In fact, he adds a unique speed element at the linebacker/edge spot. Regardless of what spot he ends up playing at when he arrives to Texas, he will bring a 94 speed score from NextGen Prospects, per 247Sports' Blake Ivins.

He was initially recruited as a track star, so perhaps that unteachable speed will allow Hudson to have an impact on the Texas defense early on his college career.

During the 2025 season, Hudson posted 45 tackles (21 for loss), 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception for a touchdown.

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