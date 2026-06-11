Texas Longhorns Land Surprise Official Visit With 5-Star RB

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for what might be the biggest recruiting weekend in program history next week.

Starting on June 19, Texas is set to host some of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class on official visits, many of whom are already committed to other teams. This includes players like Texas Tech wide receiver commit Julian Caldwell, UCLA defensive lineman commit George Toia and Georgia Tech defensive line commit Jamar Thompson among others.

But arguaby the best player of the bunch had yet to be added to the official visit list until Thursday.

Texas to Host Five-Star RB Landen Williams-Callis

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns have added five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis to the official visit list for next weekend. His addition to the visitor list came a bit out of nowhere, but with a commitment yet to be announced, the Longhorns can potentially build some major momentum with Williams-Callis next weekend and the rest of the summer.

Texas hired former Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke earlier this offseason, and it's clear his presence is already paying off on the recruiting trail.

A product of Randle High School in Richmond, TX, Williams-Callis is the No. 3 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Texas in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Unsurprisingly, he's received offers from some of the best teams in the country, including Indiana, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma and many more.

He's already taken official visits with Indiana (April 22), SMU (May 1), Oregon (May 28), Houston (June 3) and Missouri (June 5). His official visit with Texas A&M is set for this weekend.

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Williams-Callis is well on his way to the NFL once he has completed the minimum three years in college.

"One of the highest-floor prospects in the 2027 class, regardless of position," Brooks wrote. Projects as a high-major impact player who should become a legitimate pro prospect."

During the 2025 season, Williams-Callis posted 324 carries for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns along with 24 catches for 266 yards and another score.

If the Longhorns can seal the deal with Williams-Callis later this summer, Sarkisian and Juluke will have a star-studded running back that will help usher in the post-Arch Manning era at Texas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.