Texas Longhorns Wide Receivers Receive Hefty Praise in Latest Rankings

The Texas Longhorns football program is entering another season with lofty expectations. Last year, it felt like some of those expectations may have stunted the start of the season for the Longhorns. However, 2026 is bringing a different vibe.

From comments made by head coach Steve Sarkisian, it really feels like the team is coming into the new season with an added confidence. One of the big reasons for that new confidence could be the talent that will be on the field this fall.

The Longhorns for 2026 may be one of the best in the program's history. Recently, ESPN's Eli Lederman and Max Olson created a list of the top 10 wide receivers entering the 2026 college football season. Longhorns fans are going to love what they see on that list. Two receivers from the program made the list.

Dynamic Duo

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The list as transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman at third, and Ryan Wingo at ninth. Here's what they had to say about the Longhorns' new deadly duo in the pass game.

On Coleman:

"Coleman picked the Longhorns over Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Alabama and knew he was signing up for big-time expectations with this move. If he can take the next big step in his development, he could end up being a top-10 NFL draft pick. One former SEC staffer described Coleman as an "old-school" talent, more of a possession receiver than a yards-after-catch playmaker."

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Wingo:

"The flashes of All-SEC ability were certainly there (last season). He also had the second-most drops (eight) in the conference. Coleman's arrival will cut into his target share but should also create some favorable matchups."

Wingo may have had some issues with drops last season, but the Longhorns receiver still finished with 54 receptions, 834 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Coleman brings to this offense can't be talked about enough. He's a number one wide receiver and big-bodied target that quarterback Arch Manning is going to love when it comes to the deep field play ability.

For Wingo, it was highlighted by ESPN, but it needs to be repeated. The junior wide receiver is going to have more favorable matchups, as well as less stress when it comes to coverage, thanks to the addition of Coleman this offseason.

The Longhorns have a chance to be very special this season. If they want to do that, players like Coleman and Wingo will shine every Saturday.

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