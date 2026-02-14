Texas Lands Two Names on Dane Brugler's Early 2026 NFL Draft Top-100

After the conclusion of the 2025 college football season, the Texas Longhorns saw some significant movement on their roster. While the football program saw significant roster movement via the transfer portal, the Longhorns also saw several notable players enter the NFL Draft.

Across all of Texas' 2026 draft entries, there are two names that stand out to Longhorn Nation: Anthony Hill Jr. and Malik Muhammad. Both the linebacker and the cornerback were standouts for the Longhorns in 2025, landing them on Dane Brugler's list of the top-100 prospects in this year's draft class.

Hill Jr. checks in at No. 56 on Bruglers's list of the best prospects that have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Across three years with the program, the linebacker totaled nearly 250 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, and 17.0 sacks for the Texas defense.

Muhammad, who is listed as the No. 90 prospect in this year's draft, left The Forty Acres as one of the most consistent cornerbacks to come through the program. Across 27 starts and 41 total games, the South Oak Cliff, Texas native recorded 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, and one sack.

Did Brugler Evaluate the Longhorns Correctly?

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns ultimately fell short of a College Football Playoff appearance, they still boasted one of the more decorated rosters in college football. And even with three losses, Texas' late-season momentum — and their projected ceiling on a weekly basis — were enough to keep them firmly in playoff discussions.

Seeing Hiil Jr.'s and Muhammad's names on Brugler's list of the top-100 draft prospects isn't shocking. Not only were they two of the most consistent presences for the Longhorns' defense, but they are also projected to be contributors early on in their NFL career. Hill Jr. is currently projected to be an early 2nd-round draft pick, but could potentially be selected even higher if he continues to develop before April.

Muhammad has a slightly different outlook for this year's NFL Draft. Even though the cornerback caught just three interceptions during his time with the Longhorns, scouts and owners have been impressed with his versatility and discipline. According to NFL Draft Buzz, one of Muhammad's strengths is his ability to predict where throws will be made. That alone has only added to his draft stock, despite playing a little too conservative on occasion.

Michael Taaffe's name is one that many expected to be on any top-100 prospect list. In five years with the program, the Texas safety appeared in 53 games and was a vital part of the Longhorns' defense for four straight years. In that time he recorded 222 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and seven interceptions. He's also rated the No. 5 safety in this draft class, making his absence from Brugler's list of the top-100 prospects puzzling.

Recommended Articles