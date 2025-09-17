Texas Longhorns LB Expands on What Makes 'Hungry' Defense Unique
While the Texas Longhorns defense performed solid in their season opener against Ohio State, they fell victim to multiple penalities that eventually costed them the game.
Since then, the defensive unit has proven to shape up, holding their opponents to 31 total points. They have showcased their sheer strength and power by racking up 185 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, as well as three interceptions across their first three games.
According to the linebacker Liona Lefau, here is what makes this Longhorns defensive unit special.
Liona Lefau on Texas’ ambitious defense
“I'm just trying to live up to the standard of Texas defense,” Lefau said in a media availability on Monday. “The defense before, they set a high standard for us, and, you know, we're trying to live up to the standard and even raise the bar to the next level.”
Following their 2024 season, the defensive line lost nine players — defensive end Barryn Sorrell, defensive backs Jahdae Barron, Gavin Holmes and Andrew Mukuba, linebackers Morice Blackwell Jr. and David Ghenda, as well as defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, Bill Norton and Alfred Collins.
Since their departure, various young defensive players have seen more playing time, such as sophomore defensive back Derek Williams Jr., sophomore linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith and junior Malik Muhammad.
Lefau, a third-year, had the privilege of playing with two different starting rosters, noticing a difference, the linebacker said last year’s defensive unit was ambitious, but this season, the younger guys are motivated to maintain the threshold of Texas defensive excellence.
“So it's just a bunch of young, hungry guys trying to, you know, play their hearts out for for the team… (and) play Texas defense,” Lefau said.
Sitting at 2-1 record, the Longhorns look to extend their winning streak before their bye-week — as they head into their week 4 matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats, Lefau said the Bearkats understand their strengths, and the Longhorns recognize that.
“They understand what they're good at,” Lefau said. “They're a good offense… (and they know) what their strengths are, and they try to, you know, use their strengths to take advantages of different defenses.”
As a unit, Lefau said their defense comes together, outside of practice, to watch a lot of extra game film — all in preparation for the next game. Through it all, he appears confident in his fellow lineman leading into Saturday's matchup against the Bearkats.